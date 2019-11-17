Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $33.50

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 676.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,649 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 568,285 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,103,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 968,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.98. 483,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

