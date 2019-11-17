Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $6.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to post $6.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.59 and the lowest is $6.39. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $6.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,311,260 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 414.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $5,341,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $530,000.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.41. 358,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $155.33.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

