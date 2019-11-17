Brokerages Expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. American Financial Group reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

