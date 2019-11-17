Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce $104.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.00 million and the lowest is $102.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $97.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $412.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $463.65 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $478.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 187,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,984.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,981 shares of company stock worth $2,669,275. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,085,000 after buying an additional 95,017 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,770,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,975,000 after buying an additional 187,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.