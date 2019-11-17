Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.98. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHMG. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

