Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives $57.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. 8,616,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,705,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $59.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.