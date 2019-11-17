BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 330,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,991. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.48.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 275,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

