BoutsPro (BOUTS) One Day Volume Hits $6,989.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $155,065.00 and $6,989.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00235764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.01444955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00139785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

