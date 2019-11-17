Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,860,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after buying an additional 62,516 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 732,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 181,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,791. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.00. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

