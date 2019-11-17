Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Argus in a report issued on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $142.00. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

BXP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 246,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,936. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5,758.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,485,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,151,683,000 after buying an additional 237,363,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 203.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,331,000 after buying an additional 2,371,683 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after buying an additional 372,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 110.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 694,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,858,000 after buying an additional 363,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

