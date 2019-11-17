Boston Advisors LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $109.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

