BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after buying an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 41.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 805,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 791,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,016. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

