BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $1,756,007. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

