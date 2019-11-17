Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.01.

BE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 7,152,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $189,207.26. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $294,364.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,638 shares of company stock valued at $514,721. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

