BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin Sells 3,995 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $490.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

