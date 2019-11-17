BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,222,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $273,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

