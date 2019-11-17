BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $285,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70,355 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

