BlackRock Inc. Has $278.27 Million Stock Holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $278,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTXB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 95,766.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,507 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $42.54 on Friday. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $98.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

