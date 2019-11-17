BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,244,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.67% of SPX Flow worth $261,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $28,111,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 133.4% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 360,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. SPX Flow’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

