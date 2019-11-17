BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,450,551 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.80% of Ameris Bancorp worth $294,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 695,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 625,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 597,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

