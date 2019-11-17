BlackCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,780.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $23,780.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025148 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,067,105 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.