bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $250.64 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001681 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00235937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.01449660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00141944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 52,858,800 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

