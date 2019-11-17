BitBall (BTB) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BitBall has a market cap of $150,220.00 and $116,363.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045772 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00086868 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000888 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,628.71 or 1.00561778 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

