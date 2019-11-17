BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $42,180.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $60,060.00.

BLFS stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $301.67 million, a P/E ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $283,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

