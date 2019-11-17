BidaskClub Upgrades Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Buy

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PRAA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. 157,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pra Group by 279.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter worth $208,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

