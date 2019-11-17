BidaskClub Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Hold

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,437. The company has a market capitalization of $735.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.07. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $20.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 367.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

