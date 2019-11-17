BidaskClub Lowers Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMBS. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 660,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,619. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $29,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,047.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,144. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,152,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 590,445 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,063,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 385,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

