BidaskClub Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.83.

PNFP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,145. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,576 shares of company stock worth $6,213,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

