BidaskClub Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. 94,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $127,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.