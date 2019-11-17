Bezop (BEZ) Price Down 21.1% This Week

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $257,781.00 and approximately $1,600.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezop has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00236373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.01454563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00141144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Exrates, LATOKEN, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

