Bezant Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bibox. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $100,081.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.01445932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00140642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,099,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

