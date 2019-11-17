Berenberg Bank Raises Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 700

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPOR. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 702.93 ($9.19).

LON GPOR traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 782.60 ($10.23). The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 770.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 722.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 812 ($10.61).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

