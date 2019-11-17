Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €95.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.60 ($108.84).

CWC stock opened at €87.40 ($101.63) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.72. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a 12 month high of €90.80 ($105.58). The company has a market cap of $628.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

