Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,619 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.