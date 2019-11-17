Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $59,000 in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

