Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 34,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

