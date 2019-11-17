Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.39, a P/E/G ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

