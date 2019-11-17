Benchmark Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target to $24.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of LILA opened at $18.10 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 544,064 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $9,907,405.44. Also, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 81,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,140.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 790,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,968,446 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,105,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 190.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,245 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

