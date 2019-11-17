Beetle Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,390.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $21,390.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 206,331,590 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

