Beazer Homes USA’s (BZH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BZH. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 559,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.