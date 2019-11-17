Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,489.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.07491619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,695,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

