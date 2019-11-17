BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $404,000 in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 219.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 13.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.05.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.