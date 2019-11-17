BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $89.56 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

