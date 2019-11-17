BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,315 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

FULT opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

