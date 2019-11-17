BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

