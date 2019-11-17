BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,856 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.4% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,796,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth $52,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 250,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,651,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 351,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

NYSE ABEV opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

