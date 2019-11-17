Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Receives C$23.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.91. 2,107,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$15.37 and a 12-month high of C$26.69. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 20,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.03 per share, with a total value of C$489,563.19. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,988.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

