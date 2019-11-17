Barclays Lowers Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPLO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE DPLO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 2,106,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

