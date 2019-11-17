Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 199.45 ($2.61).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 170.74 ($2.23). 26,795,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.30 ($2.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.94.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,051,600.94).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

