Barclays Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 646

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 646 ($8.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 686.89 ($8.98).

Electrocomponents stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 637 ($8.32). 1,449,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 659.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 619.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

